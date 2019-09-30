Cameron’s Memoirs Reduced by 20% at Tory Conference

The signs were never good for David Cameron’s autobiography, following reports of slow pre-orders and backlash over publishing the memoirs at such a fractious political moment; however a sign – if one was needed – of how much he is struggling to flog the book can be seen at the Tory conference bookstall, where the book is currently reduced by 20%. For comparison, Thatcher’s books are selling very well at full price…

Perhaps spurred on by this, May announced at the Henley Literary Festival today that she doesn’t have any plans to write an autobiography at the moment.

Writing a memoir is not something Theresa May is rushing to do. Did she keep diaries? “there honestly wasn’t time!” #TheresaMayHLF pic.twitter.com/TMmTEeBMlw — Henley Literary Fest (@HenleyLitFest) September 30, 2019

This does presume May could actually find a publisher willing to take her on of course…