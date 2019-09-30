Anti-Boris Private Prosecutor Facing ‘Financial Ruin’ After Losing

Following ‘private prosecutor’ Marcus Ballsing up his case against Boris, the self styled ‘Brexit Justice’ campaigner has told LBC’s Nick Ferrari that he now faces financial ruin. After winning, the Government submitted a costs order to reclaim taxpayers’ money that had to be spent on the farcical case.

A very smug Ball originally attempted to raise £2 million from gullible Remainers in order to fight his case, which was quashed as judges ruled that £350m is an acceptable figure to use in the context of British contributions to the EU budget. Then the High Court rejected his appeal…

Ball insists he could still win and is attempting to string out the embarrassing saga by seeking judicial review of the High Court’s ruling. More and more Remainer money down the drain.