Former Justice Secretary and Tory MP, David Gauke, has told Sophie Ridge he still harbours ambitions of returning to the Tory fold.

Following the expulsion of the 21 rebels, all conversations were about when they would be allowed back in; however Gyimah’s defected to the Lib Dems, Rory’s setting up a new party and others like Hammond seem to have given up entirely. Gauke has become the rebels’ rebel…