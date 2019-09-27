Tory Conference Slogan: ‘Get Brexit Done’

With Tory conference confirmed to be going ahead, attention is now turning to how the party will play the pre-election – indeed potentially pre-Brexit – rally, to get a boost in the polls. On top of their current 11 point lead…

The all-important branding this year will be under the slogan ‘Get Brexit Done‘; however each poster or banner will contain this tagline, followed by a sentence such as “... to improve our NHS” or “…to get more police on our streets”. Guido reckons it’ll have more cut-through than Labour’s hypocritical ‘privilege before people’ conference slogan…

It’s also been confirmed Boris will be sticking to tradition and giving his speech on Wednesday, with Raab standing in for him at PMQs. It is currently, however, unknown whether Tory MPs will then rush back down to London to vote on the second reading of the Domestic Violence Bill. Ironically the number of members signed-up for this conference is a record for a generation, in particular young Conservatives are expected to attend in record numbers…