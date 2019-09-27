Labour Front Bench Sing About Traitors

If the use of the word “traitors” in politics is so terrible why were they all on stage singing about ‘em at the end of the Labour Party conference? This hypocrisy should be a red flag to the public on Labour’s sincerity about colourful language…

The international socialist movement has long used the Red Flag, and it is the current anthem of the Labour Party, despite including the – supposedly dangerous and offensive – lyrics:

Though cowards flinch and traitors sneer, We’ll keep the red flag flying here.

Guido’s sure Labour will be cutting the performance from future conferences if their new found outrage at such language is genuine…