Desmond Swayne Admits to Blackface, Said It Is “Fun”

Guido’s sure Canadian PM Justin Trudeau will be immensely grateful for Tory grandee Desmond Swayne coming to his rescue over his recent blackface debacle, by admitting he also has blacked up in the past…

In a blog post on his official website, Swayne wrote

“He would have done better to have said it was an entirely acceptable bit of fun and refused to apologise.”

“It comes to something when you can’t dress-up as Aladdin without attracting the opprobrium of the ‘great and good’… I once went to a ‘Blues Brothers’ themed fancy-dress party as James Brown. I went to some trouble to be as authentic as possible. I can assure readers of this column that I have no intention of apologising.”

If any co-conspirators have any photos of the Blues Brothers event, feel free to make Guido’s day…