Corbyn’s New Health Kick

Guido has obtained a picture of Jeremy Corbyn walking up an inclined running machine in Islington Leisure Centre last night. This follows a suspiciously glowing briefing about the Labour Leader’s energy to this morning’s Politico Playbook which quotes an onlooker who “watched as [Corbyn] did a stint on the treadmill and some chest presses “like a man two decades younger.””

Corbyn’s conveniently spotted health drive comes after observers at Labour Party conference and in Parliament have noticed the Labour leader has got himself a new pair of glasses with noticeably different lenses for each eye. Corbyn’s health kick shows he’s determined to prove the mutterings wrong…