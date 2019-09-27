Caption Contest (Evil Genius Edition)

We have two tickets for Comedy Unleashed, headlined by Titania McGrath creator Andrew Doyle, on Monday night in Manchester for the writer of the best caption. Entries in the comments only...

If you are going to be in Manchester on Monday night and fancy a laugh which, let’s face it we all need, get tickets for the event being held around the corner from the conference centre here.

Last week's winner was Sir John Thomas with "And today's first question is from Liz of Balmoral!".