Beth Rigby’s Report of PM Having “Angry Meltdown” is Fake News

Beth Rigby reported the PM having a public meltdown in the voting lobby, quite the scoop:

MP tells me that Johnson had an

‘angry meltdown’ in voting lobbies. Am told that @jessphillips personally challenged him as did others . MP tells me PM saw a group watching through the doors & then started jabbing his finger towards us all — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) September 26, 2019

Brexiteer MP Marcus Fysh say it is untrue

Not true Beth. I witnessed the discussion Jess was animated/agitated, Boris was conciliatory and calm. — Marcus Fysh MP (@MarcusFysh) September 26, 2019

Nadine Dorries, a Boris loyalist, says she was there, “The only finger jabbing and raised voice came from Jess as her friends photographed and filmed it. The PM could barely get a word in and was embarrassed and bemused as Jess shouted.”

These are all of course Boris loyalists, so they might be discounted, except Jess Phillips herself also denies it is true

I’ve read a few wild accounts of Boris Johnson and I in the lobby, can I just say I don’t recall any shouting or aggression I asked him some questions, he failed to answer any of them properly, he went to vote the end. — Jess Phillips Esq., M.P. (@jessphillips) September 26, 2019

Yet Beth has left her tweet up for her 141,000 followers to see with thousand of retweets garnered. Completely rejected as fake news by named witnesses and those involved.