Beth Rigby’s Report of PM Having “Angry Meltdown” is Fake News

Beth Rigby reported the PM having a public meltdown in the voting lobby, quite the scoop:

Brexiteer MP Marcus Fysh say it is untrue

Nadine Dorries, a Boris loyalist, says she was there, “The only finger jabbing and raised voice came from Jess as her friends photographed and filmed it. The PM could barely get a word in and was embarrassed and bemused as Jess shouted.”

These are all of course Boris loyalists, so they might be discounted, except Jess Phillips herself also denies it is true

Yet Beth has left her tweet up for her 141,000 followers to see with thousand of retweets garnered. Completely rejected as fake news by named witnesses and those involved.

