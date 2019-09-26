Swanson Parachutes Luciana in to Golders Green

Clareine Enderby was named as the LibDem candidate for Finchley & Golders Green a mere 10 months ago. Now she isn’t.

Guido reported rumours that Luciana was being lined up for the seat weeks ago, it is after all where Luciana lives rather than her distant current constituency of Wavertree. It seems a little bit of an undemocratic coup to shunt aside the incumbent candidate,. Swanson is showing some admirable ruthlessness in her desire for power. Clareine this morning sent a welcome through gritted tweet:

Welcome Luciana! I very much look forward to campaigning with you! — Clareine Enderby (@EnderbyClareine) September 26, 2019

The seat is Tory / LibDem marginal with the LibDems getting less than 7% of the vote in 2017. Luciana is going to have her work cut out…