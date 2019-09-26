Sherriff’s A-paula-ing Language

Paula Sherriff was the MP who kicked off the linguistic farce in the Commons last night, comparing the use of the phrase “Surrender Act” to the murder of Jo Cox. She then went on to cry that “we must moderate our language” … a cry she clearly did not hear herself as this morning she has taken to national TV to spit at “this wicked, grotesque government”…

Guido has already detailed some of the abusive language that has been emanating from the very people spuriously trying to attack Brexiteers.

Sherriff herself is no stranger to words she claimes are “offensive, dangerous, or inflammatory language”: In the last couple of years she herself…

It’s almost as if Sherriff is trying to turn abuse into a party political issue, and weaponising the appalling murder of Jo Cox in the process.