MPs Vote Against Tory Conference Recess

MPs have just voted down a motion laid by JRM to allow the Tories a brief three-day recess for their party conference. Guido’s sure this hit to the local economy will be appreciated by Manchester…

The vote was lost by a majority of 17: 289 ayes, and 306 noes.

Just days ago, Dianne Abbott said “we like to be benevolent so will see [whether we vote for the motion]“. Another day, another Labour u-turn…

UPDATE: Turns out, 9 of the former 21 rebel Tories voted against the party conference, despite (presumably) still being party members…

  • Guto Bebb
  • Nick Boles
  • Ken Clarke
  • David Gauke
  • Justine Greening
  • Dominic Grieve (Particularly odd given he’s scheduled to make 5 conference appearances)
  • Anne Milton
  • Amber Rudd
  • Antoinette Sandbach

Guido’s always thought of them as massive members…

September 26, 2019 at 2:06 pm

Karl Turner approached Boris in PCH to berate him. Unfortunately for Karl's ego, Cummings just replied: 

I don’t know who you are.

H/T @SebastianEPayne

