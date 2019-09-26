MPs Vote Against Tory Conference Recess

MPs have just voted down a motion laid by JRM to allow the Tories a brief three-day recess for their party conference. Guido’s sure this hit to the local economy will be appreciated by Manchester…
The vote was lost by a majority of 17: 289 ayes, and 306 noes.
Just days ago, Dianne Abbott said “we like to be benevolent so will see [whether we vote for the motion]“. Another day, another Labour u-turn…
UPDATE: Turns out, 9 of the former 21 rebel Tories voted against the party conference, despite (presumably) still being party members…
- Guto Bebb
- Nick Boles
- Ken Clarke
- David Gauke
- Justine Greening
- Dominic Grieve (Particularly odd given he’s scheduled to make 5 conference appearances)
- Anne Milton
- Amber Rudd
- Antoinette Sandbach
Guido’s always thought of them as massive members…