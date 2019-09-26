MP’s Office Battles Westminster Storm

The Labour MP Siabhain McDonagh spent all of today battling a storm at Westminster. Not the ferocious debate in the chamber, but the typically English weather…

Her office in PCH – the Blair-built PFI building which ran £70 million over budget – has, despite being only 18 years old, already developed a number of problems; with shattering glass, dying trees, broken fountains and now leaky rooves. She uploaded a series of photos of her and her staff dealing with the leak, with both a brolly and raincoats. Another bit of Blair’s legacy crumbling away…