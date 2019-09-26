MP’s Office Battles Westminster Storm

The Labour MP Siabhain McDonagh spent all of today battling a storm at Westminster. Not the ferocious debate in the chamber, but the typically English weather…

Her office in PCH – the Blair-built PFI building which ran £70 million over budget – has, despite being only 18 years old, already developed a number of problems; with shattering glass, dying trees, broken fountains and now leaky rooves. She uploaded a series of photos of her and her staff dealing with the leak, with both a brolly and raincoats. Another bit of Blair’s legacy crumbling away…

September 26, 2019 at 5:02 pm

Quote of the Day

Karl Turner approached Boris in PCH to berate him. Unfortunately for Karl’s ego, Cummings just replied: 

I don’t know who you are.

H/T @SebastianEPayne

