Left Needs to Dial Down Abusive Language

Brendan Cox rightly says MPs on both sides need to dial down the divisive and inflammatory rhetoric. Labour MPs last night launched into an unprovoked co-ordinated attempt to discredit, bamboozle, and disorientate Brexit backing MPs with an extraordinary attempt to change the narrative and avoid scrutiny for the behaviour Parliament has engaged in over the course of the last few years. What sparked it? Nothing was said by Tory MPs that was unusual or extreme last night…

Some tried to mention Geoffrey Cox’s use of the go-to legal leading question example “when did you stop beating your wife?” only for it to be revealed that the MP who attempted to shame him for using it had tweeted the very same phrase in the same context herself.

Guido also looked into the supposed use of the word ‘traitor’ – it has been used 53 times since January 2016, and not once has one MP (let alone a Brexiteer MP) used the word to describe a fellow MP; further, Boris has never used the phrase in all his years as an MP (his only crime last night was saying the words “surrender” and “humbug”). All bar a tiny number of exceptions were in condemnation of the use of the word, with Brexit backing MPs revealing they had been called it too. In one instance even Mark Francois steps in to defend Sir Nicholas Soames saying he should never be called one…

Here is a very brief list of the left’s own ‘vile’ language:

And let’s not forget, the exponential rise in reports of antisemitic incidents since Corbyn became leader of the Labour Party…

All MPs have received a barrage of abuse; indeed during the 2017 election, it was found that Tories received the brunt of it. This is a small sample of examples. Send in any we missed…

UPDATE: Here’s Jess saying she stab someone over political differences:

Humbug?