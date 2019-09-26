Labour Calls for Cox To Apologise for Calling MPs “Turkeys”

Just when Guido didn’t think the level of total Parliamentary pettiness could sink any lower, the Shadow Leader of the House has asked for Geoffrey Cox to return to the Dispatch Box and apologise for calling Parliament “turkeys”. No, really…

“This is no way to run a parliament… calling us turkeys is not appropriate language.”

No one really knew what opposition MPs would do after going to the extreme lengths to recall Parliament through the Supreme Court of this country. Apparently the answer was to squabble amongst each other over the use of a Christmas based metaphor. This isn’t student politics, it’s kindergarten.

People: /
September 26, 2019 at 4:12 pm

Sketch Round-Up



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Karl Turner approached Boris in PCH to berate him. Unfortunately for Karl’s ego, Cummings just replied: 

I don’t know who you are.

H/T @SebastianEPayne

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
WHO IS BACKING WHO? WHO IS BACKING WHO?