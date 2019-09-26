Government Not Trusting Opposition With Votes During Conference

Conservative MPs have just been told by the whips that in order to go to Conference next week they will have to submit authorised absence applications (called ‘slips’). Looks like this leak has let slip their concerns…

Jacob Rees-Mogg joked last night that the Tories won’t trust Labour and Bercow to concoct a sneaky way to pass legislation while they’re in Manchester.

If only the Commons had a less duplicitous speaker…

UPDATE: A new email to MPs has been sent switching the first line from “we will need as many of you in London as possible” to “we will need as many of you in Manchester as possible.” No word on whether the first email was a mistake or this is a change of heart…

UPDATE II: Tory whips have clarified that Manchester is the priority for MPs.