Bercow Breaks Another Rule

Bercow breaking the rules of Parliament has become a daily occurrence, and Guido has now been informed that Bercow has gone to the lengths of bending the laws of time and granting Urgent Questions even if they were submitted after the deadline. Is he auditioning for a new role in Dr Who when he leaves Parliament..?

Jess Phillips’ Urgent Question for Boris to make a statement ‘reflecting on his language and his role as the PM to create a safe environment both in the country and in our Parliament‘ was submitted after the 8.15am deadline and yet Bercow still granted it. Whilst this bending of Commons’ rules will be seen as unacceptable, Guido is sure readers will appreciate the irony of Jess ‘knife Corbyn in the front’ Phillips lecturing on moderate language…

September 26, 2019 at 11:57 am

