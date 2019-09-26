Parliament Website Sums Up Today

Someone at Parliament.UK may have hit ‘post’ too early, but guido prefers to think that this is a neat summary of the totally unproductive day Parliament spent telling each other off for calling each other turkeys. Better off prorogued…

September 26, 2019 at 5:12 pm

Quote of the Day

Karl Turner approached Boris in PCH to berate him. Unfortunately for Karl’s ego, Cummings just replied: 

I don’t know who you are.

H/T @SebastianEPayne

