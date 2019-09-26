Parliament Website Sums Up Today

Someone at Parliament.UK may have hit ‘post’ too early, but guido prefers to think that this is a neat summary of the totally unproductive day Parliament spent telling each other off for calling each other turkeys. Better off prorogued…
Karl Turner approached Boris in PCH to berate him. Unfortunately for Karl’s ego, Cummings just replied:
“I don’t know who you are.”