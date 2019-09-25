Star of Labour’s Broadcast Tonight is Conspiracy Theorist

One of the four stars of Labour’s new party political broadcast (which fails to include Corbyn once) is a GP who talks about how much Labour loves the NHS. Youssef El-Gingihy is also very concerned about the NHS having authored a book entitled “How to Dismantle the NHS in 10 Easy Steps: The blueprint that the government does not want you to see” which alleges Tory, New Labour, and Coalition governments had a secret plan to end the NHS. Despite supposedly evil Tory, coalition, and New Labour governments having run the NHS for 58 years of its 71-year life…

But Youssef’s conspiracy theories don’t stop there. In the last few years, Labour’s star GP has also…

Claimed 9/11 was an inside job.

Repeatedly claimed the US is supporting ISIS.

Claimed the assassination of JFK was a ‘false flag’ inside job, Lee Harvey Oswald worked for the CIA, and it was all so that the US could invade Cuba.

Youseff takes up one minute and twenty seconds of the five-minute broadcast. Andrew Gwynne describes the Labour poster-people in their ads thus, “Holly, Youssef, Andy and Chris serve their communities every day and are the people who make our party and our country so special.” Special is one word to describe it…