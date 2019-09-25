‘Spontaneous’ Support for the Deputy Leader

It is great to see that the New Labour traditions of photo-op manangement have not died in the Labour Party. This spontaneous out-pouring of support for Tom Watson and chanting of “Tom, Tom, Tom” is heartwarming. The National Organisation of Labour Students may be disaffiliated, labour students clearly not gone…

September 25, 2019 at 2:17 pm

Quote of the Day

Reacting to the Supreme Court ruling, Boris has reacted:

“I strongly disagree with this decision of the Supreme Court; I have the utmost respect for the judiciary, [but] I don’t think this was the right decision, the prerogative of prorogation has been used for centuries without this kind of challenge. It’s perfectly usual to have a Queen’s speech and that’s what we want to do.”

