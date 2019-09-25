Shadow Brexit Minister Resigns

Shadow Brexit Minister, Matthew Pennycook, has just resigned from the Labour front bench. Reading between the lines, it’s clear he’s not happy with Labour’s new Brexit policy…
Read his resignation letter above…
Reacting to the Supreme Court ruling, Boris has reacted:
“I strongly disagree with this decision of the Supreme Court; I have the utmost respect for the judiciary, [but] I don’t think this was the right decision, the prerogative of prorogation has been used for centuries without this kind of challenge. It’s perfectly usual to have a Queen’s speech and that’s what we want to do.”