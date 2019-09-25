Labour to Try to Block Tory Conference

As Guido reported yesterday, the Government will try and push on with Conservative Party Conference by laying a motion calling for a very short recess at the start of next week. This morning, Corbyn dashed those hopes by pledging that Labour will vote against that motion. Cummings promised to disrupt Labour conference, Guido may have to call this 1:0 to Labour…

Asked on Radio 4, Corbyn said “I won’t support anything that shuts down parliament until is absolutely clear [the government will accept the Benn bill].”

However whilst writing this article, Diane Abbott appeared on Sky News and contradicted Corbyn, saying “the Labour Party’s very benevolent and believes in fair play so we will see what they come forward with”. As ever, writing about Labour’s positions is like trying to hit a moving target…