Emma Hardy’s Wife-Beating Hypocrisy

Hidden away in Geoffrey Cox’s barnstorming Commons performance this morning, he referenced his legal training with the go-to legal example of the leading question “when did you stop beating your wife?”. Guido has always welcomed hearing his legal knowledge nuggets for free, rather than coughing up his usual £20,000 per day rate…

Afterwards, however, Hull MP Emma Hardy voiced her disbelief that Cox would use such an offensive term.

At the time Guido presumed she was simply being ignorant of the phrase, however it has come to light that Hardy herself used this leading question in exactly the same way Cox did just a couple of years ago…

your question is akin to “when did you stop beating your wife”

I’ll not answer it. — Emma Hardy MP (@EmmaHardyMP) June 29, 2016

Either she was knowingly being incredibly disingenuous with faux outrage for petty party political point-scoring, or that’s one hull of a memory problem…