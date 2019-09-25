Bridgen Requests Emergency Debate to Revoke the FTPA

Andrew Bridgen has submitted a SO24 (emergency debate) application calling on the House of Commons to revoke the hated and useless Fixed Term Parliament’s Act. Opposition MPs are submitting hosts of SO24s and now the Tories are playing them at their own game

The FTPA – forced through by the Lib Dems in 2011 – prevents the PM calling an election without 2/3 majority support, and means the Government losing a vote of no confidence doesn’t automatically lead to an election. In reality, it’s meant weak Governments can’t fall and strong Governments can still call an election whenever they want. Another stellar legacy for the Lib Dems in Government…

September 25, 2019 at 11:31 am

