BBC Upholds Maitlis ‘Sneering’ Complaint

The BBC’s Complaints Unit has upheld a public complaint against Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis, who was accused of “sneering and bullying” towards Rod Liddle. This could begin a very long slippery slope of complaints about Maitlis’s similarly high and mighty BBC colleagues…

The BBC found that Maitlis’s comments – which led to Liddle frustratingly yelling “get a grip, Emily!” during the broadcast – were too “persistent and personal” in her attacks on Liddle, and thereby “failed to be even-handed”. Is this a new dawn for the BBC enforcing neutrality? Guido doubts it…