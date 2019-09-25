BBC Upholds Maitlis ‘Sneering’ Complaint

The BBC’s Complaints Unit has upheld a public complaint against Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis, who was accused of “sneering and bullying” towards Rod Liddle. This could begin a very long slippery slope of complaints about Maitlis’s similarly high and mighty BBC colleagues…

The BBC found that Maitlis’s comments – which led to Liddle frustratingly yelling “get a grip, Emily!” during the broadcast – were too “persistent and personal” in her attacks on Liddle, and thereby “failed to be even-handed”. Is this a new dawn for the BBC enforcing neutrality? Guido doubts it…

September 25, 2019 at 3:55 pm

