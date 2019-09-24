Tories to Push Ahead with Conference

It’s being reported that the Government is planning on tabling a motion tomorrow calling for a short recess to allow Tory Conference to go ahead. Whether MPs allow the Government to go ahead with it is a different matter…
Reacting to the Supreme Court ruling, Boris has reacted:
“I strongly disagree with this decision of the Supreme Court; I have the utmost respect for the judiciary, [but] I don’t think this was the right decision, the prerogative of prorogation has been used for centuries without this kind of challenge. It’s perfectly usual to have a Queen’s speech and that’s what we want to do.”