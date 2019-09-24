Supreme Court Rule Prorogation Was Illegal

The Supreme Court has landed an historic constitutional blow to executive power and ruled the prorogation was illegal. 

Parliament will now have to be recalled. More on this as we get it…

What happens now? Lady Hale has declared the Privy Council decision was also illegal and therefore quashed. The prorogation is void and Parliament has not been prorogued. It is for Bercow and Lord Fowler to recall Parliament now.

UPDATE: Read Bercow’s statement below:

“I welcome the Supreme Court’s judgement that the prorogation of Parliament was unlawful. The judges have rejected the Government’s claim that closing down Parliament for five weeks was merely standard practice to allow for a new Queen’s Speech. In reaching their conclusion, they have vindicated the right and duty of Parliament to meet at this crucial time to scrutinise the executive and hold Ministers to account. As the embodiment of our Parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay. To this end, I will now consult the party leaders as a matter of urgency.”

UPDATE 2: Read the Supreme Court’s summary in full here:

UPDATE 3: Tory MPs banned from commenting on the court ruling – including Tweets and media appearances – whilst they work out what on earth their official response is…

Reacting to the Supreme Court ruling, Boris has reacted:

“I strongly disagree with this decision of the Supreme Court; I have the utmost respect for the judiciary, [but] I don’t think this was the right decision, the prerogative of prorogation has been used for centuries without this kind of challenge. It’s perfectly usual to have a Queen’s speech and that’s what we want to do.”

