MPs Begin Returning from Prorogation

Lady Hale only delivered her constitutional blow half an hour ago, but already MPs are returning to Parliament. Not an arduous journey for the cabal of London-based remainers…

Some MPs have already arrived, with Tom Tugendhat tweeting a selfie from the chamber. He is not sure whether being first back now legally makes him PM…

Rupa Huq tweeted that she’s already at her desk, “ready for proroguing the prorogation”

Guido also spotted veteran former Labour MP, Frank Field, arriving at the Carriage Gate entrance at Parliament

As other MPs begin their journeys back to work, the main journey anyone’s worried about is when Boris will be travelling back from New York. PMQs tomorrow should be fun…

Quote of the Day

In response to Dominic Grieve’s rumoured plans to request the Government hand over private communication about prorogation to Parliament, Cummings said:

“For a supposedly adequate lawyer who loves the ECHR, Grieve doesn’t seem to realise that his request for private messages is blatantly illegal and will be rejected by the Cabinet Office. We love the rule of law in No10.”

