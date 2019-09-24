MPs Begin Returning from Prorogation

Lady Hale only delivered her constitutional blow half an hour ago, but already MPs are returning to Parliament. Not an arduous journey for the cabal of London-based remainers…

Some MPs have already arrived, with Tom Tugendhat tweeting a selfie from the chamber. He is not sure whether being first back now legally makes him PM…

Rupa Huq tweeted that she’s already at her desk, “ready for proroguing the prorogation”

I’m at desk in my office in Parliament now, ready for proroguing the prorogation Chamber not seen any action for a while, time to get back to scrutinising the government pic.twitter.com/7hqFy2q8fE — Rupa Huq MP (@RupaHuq) September 24, 2019

Guido also spotted veteran former Labour MP, Frank Field, arriving at the Carriage Gate entrance at Parliament

As other MPs begin their journeys back to work, the main journey anyone’s worried about is when Boris will be travelling back from New York. PMQs tomorrow should be fun…