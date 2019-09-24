McDonnell’s LRC Raffling Steve Bell Cartoons Deemed Anti-Semitic by Guardian

A group John McDonnell is president of has been offering cartoons deemed too anti-Semitic to be published by the Guardian as raffle prizes. At the Labour Representation Committee event, the panel included suspended Labour Party figures Chris Williamson and Jackie Walker. The Independent’s Benjamin Kentish is reporting that Jeremy Corbyn’s wife attended too…

The cartoons by Steve Bell involve Netanyahu holding puppets of Boris and Trump as Tom Watson, dressed as a 17th century witchfinder general, rides behind him on a horse of the apocalypse he calls ‘auto-excluder’. The group decided to auction the cartoons because of the Guardian’s decision to refuse to publish them, not despite it…

Former Labour MP and Government Anti-Semitism Tsar John Mann told Guido the organisers of the event should lose their roles in the LRC. “I’m sure that McDonnell will want to have the people who organised this event removed from his organisation. I am sure he will want them replaced and removed as swiftly as possible and I am sure that Corbyn will back him in that.”

A spokesman from the Jewish Leadership Council has questioned the shadow chancellor’s role in the organisation “John McDonnell has been made aware of the issues with LRC on multiple occasions.” McDonnell’s people tell Guido that he has “no day to day involvement in the operation of the LRC and is not responsible for its activities”. But he remains president of the organisation…

UPDATE: A Labour Party spokesperson has told Guido that “Anyone can organise an event in Brighton at the same time as our Conference but this does not mean they are part of it. This event was not part of Conference fringe. No event was approved for the fringe which included Chris Williamson and Jackie Walker as speakers.” But they haven’t commented on why McDonnell remains president of an organisation that did…