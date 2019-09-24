McCluskey’s Car Crash Attempt To Bully Media at Labour Conference

Yesterday evening, the Unite General Secretary flat out denied a Jon Lansman quote put to him by Sky’s Beth Rigby.

“Jon Lansman never said that. Stop telling lies. You should be ashamed of yourself. You should be ashamed of yourself. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

But Jon Lansan did say exactly what Rigby quoted.

1/2 I’m completely supportive of Jeremy’s leadership but I’m incredibly disappointed with the process by which today’s NEC statement on Brexit was produced. There was no meeting, no discussion, no consultation with the membership — Jon Lansman (@jonlansman) September 23, 2019

McCluskey’s actions look like a clear attempt to discredit and gaslight journalists asking legitimate questions. Sadly for Len, this tactic doesn’t work so well when what you say is so easily disprovable, no matter how many times you say it…

The furious heckling of Beth Rigby just doing her job adds to an overtly-anti-media Labour Party conference, with Corbyn yelling at the media and Dawn Buttler lying about the ‘MSM’ not covering certain stories (that they have). And Labour like to claim they’re any different to Donald Trump…