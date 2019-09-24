Jeremy Hunt: 21 Rebels Must Accept Boris has a No Deal Mandate

Jeremy Hunt has returned to our airwaves this morning, appearing on Radio 4’s Today in his first interview since his post-leadership election holiday. Boy, how Guido missed the charismatic interventions of this political titan…

Whilst the interview focussed mainly on the tensions with Iran, Hunt did proffer some thoughts on Boris’s expulsion of 21 rebels for voting for Corbyn’s “surrender bill”. Whilst calling for the party to stay united in the face of Labour’s shambolic 2019 conference, he said

“There also needs to be generosity from the 21 themselves; they stood on a platform at the last election that said ‘no deal is better than a bad deal’, and they need to understand that Boris has a mandate to take us out of the European Union. And if in the end no deal is the only way to do that, that might be what happens.”

Hunt also defended Boris’s prorogation – perhaps he is missing cabinet too much…