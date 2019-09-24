IPSA Refuse to Fly MPs Home

Parliament’s independent body responsible for MP’s expenses, IPSA, is refusing to pay out for MPs jollying abroad who now need to fly home, Guido has learnt. A victory for the taxpayer…

According to once source, whilst their Scottish MP is allowed to put flights on expenses, the complex list of rules means IPSA won’t shell out for MPs abroad, as Parliament isn’t being recalled – it’s merely resuming its sitting due to the Supreme Court’s ruling this morning.

Whilst Guido understands a Lib Dem whip is now stranded until he finds the cash to pay for the flights himself, things could be worse. Guido has seen the Tory MPs’ Whatsapp group where newlywed David Morris has informed colleagues he has had to postpone his honeymoon…