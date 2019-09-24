BBC Compare Brexit to Drugs Epidemic

In a broadcast that will do little to assuage the accusations of bias, the Beeb thought it was perfectly appropriate to compare Stoke-on-Trent voting for Brexit, with a local drug epidemic.

Introducing a set of interviews with young people, the presenter said

At times there can be a perception that most of the headlines surrounding Stoke-on-Trent have a negative connotation, whether it be Brexit or the drug ‘monkey dust‘

Before launching into a title sequence intercutting footage of news presenters saying the city voted for Brexit, with headlines about a “lethal £2 drug” that caused people to jump off rooves. People said Brexit was a leap in the dark, but that comparison is overly extreme…