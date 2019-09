Watch as Thornberry goes off-script during her Labour Party conference speech and comes out with a bizarre anecdote in which she recommends people being hit by cars and suffering concussion. Of course, serious concussion is the only reason anyone would consider voting Labour…

UPDATE: Turns out the inexplicable anecdote wasn’t ad-libbed at all, but had been scripted into her speech to segue into thanking the NHS.

Making the whole thing even odder…