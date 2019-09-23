McDonnell Pledges to Nationalise Corbyn’s Cat

Appearing at Novara Media’s ‘Radical Variety Show‘ yesterday, John McDonnell came up with a raft of new left-wing policies to win over the electorate, including nationalising Greggs and Jeremy Corbyn’s Cat, El Gato. McDonnell also joked a number of times about how his comments were going to be written up by the right-wing press, Guido is happy to oblige…

The night of entertainment, which also included mojito making with Diane Abbott and a game of political charades, peaked with John McDonnell being asked to play ‘wheel of public ownership’. Watch the highlights below.

During the game the Shadow Chancellor shockingly went as far as to accuse Corbyn of mistreating his cat, El Gato, saying “the life that cat lives: forced to tour around that allotment, forced into a vegan lifestyle. And if there’s anything that needs to be brought into public ownership it’s that cat”. Guido’s sure the radical proposals will give the public paws for thought at the election…