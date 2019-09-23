McDonnell Pledges to Nationalise Corbyn’s Cat

Appearing at Novara Media’sRadical Variety Show‘ yesterday, John McDonnell came up with a raft of new left-wing policies to win over the electorate, including nationalising Greggs and Jeremy Corbyn’s Cat, El Gato. McDonnell also joked a number of times about how his comments were going to be written up by the right-wing press, Guido is happy to oblige…

The night of entertainment, which also included mojito making with Diane Abbott and a game of political charades, peaked with John McDonnell being asked to play ‘wheel of public ownership’. Watch the highlights below.

During the game the Shadow Chancellor shockingly went as far as to accuse Corbyn of mistreating his cat, El Gato, saying “the life that cat lives: forced to tour around that allotment, forced into a vegan lifestyle. And if there’s anything that needs to be brought into public ownership it’s that cat”. Guido’s sure the radical proposals will give the public paws for thought at the election…

September 23, 2019 at 11:26 am

Quote of the Day

In response to the news that Emily Thornberry described the Lib Dems as “like the Taliban” over their new revoke Article 50 Brexit policy, the former Lib Dem leader responded:

“Come on Emily, if we really were like a Middle East terrorist group, don’t you think Jeremy would’ve invited us to a conference fringe meeting before now?”

