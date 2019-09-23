Labour Hosting Sinn Fein MP Who Backed IRA, at Hotel They Blew Up

A Sinn Fein MP who named his constituency office after IRA terrorists has been invited to speak at a Labour fringe event. That alone is bad enough, but to add insult to injury the event is being held in the very hotel the IRA bombed in 1984, in an attempt to assassinate Margaret Thatcher. This is Corbyn’s Labour Party…

Chris Hazzard MP, making his appearance at the Grand Hotel on Tuesday, made headlines in 2018 after winning his seat the year before, by saying it was “absolutely fitting” that both his office and the local Sinn Fein branch were named after Peter McNulty – who died in a premature bomb explosion in 1972 – and Paul Magorrian – who was killed by the British army in 1994. Hopefully this isn’t an indication of Labour’s latest plan to remove Boris from office…