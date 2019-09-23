Corbyn Loses it with the Media

Corbyn’s always had a Trumpian hatred of the media daring to scrutinise the leader of HM Opposition, footage has just emerged of Corbyn totally losing it with a scrum of cameras at Labour conference. Not a good look…

h/t @MattChorley and @paulbrandITV
September 23, 2019 at 11:42 am

