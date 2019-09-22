Williamson Anticipates Readmission into Labour

Speaking to Chris Williamson in Brighton, Guido has learnt his court case against his former party will be ruled on this week, in which he anticipates a victorious result. He said he would then expect readmission into the Labour Party days after…

The MP’s case – whose ruling will undoubtedly be overshadowed by the Supreme Court’s ruling on Boris’s prorogation this Monday – was launched against the Labour Party in August, following his second suspension for comments about Labour’s antisemitism crisis in June 2019. Guido is looking forward to him speaking alongside fellow expellee Jackie Walker this evening…

The news comes alongside a fractious day at Labour conference, following multiple attacks of the Labour Against the Witchhunt stall, a knife attack of the LAW poster and a retaliatory punching of one of their opponents. Williamson’s readmission is hardly likely to cool down tensions…

UPDATE: Looks like some top Corbynista’s aren’t waiting for Williamson’s readmission before getting friendly. Laura Pidcock has just been spotted having a catch up…