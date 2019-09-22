Williamson Anticipates Readmission into Labour

Speaking to Chris Williamson in Brighton, Guido has learnt his court case against his former party will be ruled on this week, in which he anticipates a victorious result. He said he would then expect readmission into the Labour Party days after…

The MP’s case – whose ruling will undoubtedly be overshadowed by the Supreme Court’s ruling on Boris’s prorogation this Monday – was launched against the Labour Party in August, following his second suspension for comments about Labour’s antisemitism crisis in June 2019. Guido is looking forward to him speaking alongside fellow expellee Jackie Walker this evening

In response to the news that Emily Thornberry described the Lib Dems as “like the Taliban” over their new revoke Article 50 Brexit policy, the former Lib Dem leader responded:

“Come on Emily, if we really were like a Middle East terrorist group, don’t you think Jeremy would’ve invited us to a conference fringe meeting before now?”

