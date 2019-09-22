Two-Thirds of Labour Members Ashamed of Britain

Ian Austin’s Mainstream commissioned polling from YouGov of Labour Party members and found a party that has moved on a long way from being Blair’s “political wing of the British people”. Corbyn’s Marxist Labour Party is very different and so are the members. Of course we knew they would nationalise and tax everything that moves and seek to muzzle the opposition press – there are however a whole raft of sentiments that are shocking.

YouGov’s poll of over 1,100 members shows how out of touch with Labour voters the middle-class lefties really are:

79% want to control who runs newspapers

69% think it would be legitimate for unions to stage a general strike to bring down a Tory government;

TWO THIRDS believe the party doesn’t have a problem with anti-Semitism, OVER HALF believe the crisis is the fault of the media or Corbyn’s opponents;

believe the party doesn’t have a problem with anti-Semitism, believe the crisis is the fault of the media or Corbyn’s opponents; Members would rather do a post-Brexit trade deal with Russia than Israel!

Astounding difference with popular opinion shows how out of touch with the working classes Labour is nowadays:

TWO-THIRDS are ashamed of Britain’s history;



are ashamed of Britain’s history; MORE blame the British Government and Army for the Troubles in Northern Ireland than say it was the fault of the IRA;

blame the British Government and Army for the Troubles in Northern Ireland than say it was the fault of the IRA; MORE THAN HALF would feel bored, embarrassed or angry about singing the National Anthem – only 10% would be happy to sing “God Save the Queen”

would feel bored, embarrassed or angry about singing the National Anthem – only 10% would be happy to sing “God Save the Queen” SIX in ten want to abolish the royals for a republic;

Expect the Brexit Party to use the findings to appeal to patriotic former Labour voters who despise terrorists, respect the Queen and love their country…

Download full polling data here.