Labour’s Plan to Abolish Child Protection Watchdog

Over the last day, the Labour Party has been desperately attempting to claw back positive media coverage – from the current chaos narrative of infighting and splits – with a number of radical policy announcements. One of those is the plan to scrap Ofsted, which the party has said is a “flawed inspection system” that is biased against poorer schools. A policy they clearly hadn’t fully thought through…

Labour plan on replacing the inspection watchdog with “regular “health checks” run by local authorities”. Whilst the policy has been criticised by many, one point has been overlooked: Ofsted is also responsible for child protection, regulating social care for vulnerable children outside of schools. Not a good look good from the party that ran Rotherham council during the child abuse scandal…

There is already currently a consultation by the Government to request more inspections to keep children safe. Labour’s new policy would water down the inspection system that the Government already views as potentially inadequate. Labour’s proposed replacement would see rotten borough councils adjudicating each other, ditching independent oversight in many cases. The same councils that were intent on sweeping the grooming scandal under the rug would now be free from regular independent scrutiny…

September 22, 2019

In response to the news that Emily Thornberry described the Lib Dems as “like the Taliban” over their new revoke Article 50 Brexit policy, the former Lib Dem leader responded:

“Come on Emily, if we really were like a Middle East terrorist group, don’t you think Jeremy would’ve invited us to a conference fringe meeting before now?”

