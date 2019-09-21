Ian Austin Launches “Mainstream”

The papers tomorrow will be covering an absolutely shocking poll from Ian Austin’s new cross party organisaton Mainstream.

Mainstream is a new campaign – led by a group of people from different political backgrounds – designed to encourage a return to respectable and responsible politics, and to banish extremism from British politics once and for all.

Britain has long had a strong democracy where mainstream politics was the norm. Disagreement was always possible, but within the realms of respectful and responsible debate. It felt as if we shared the same mainstream patriotic outlook, even if we disagreed with each other on the best way to achieve a better society and a more prosperous economy.

Sadly, in many cases mainstream ideas have been replaced by views that are wildly out of step with the views of the general public. Extremism is rearing its way back into the public discourse in a way that would have been unfathomable just a few years ago.

Many of the cross party supporters are like Rachel Riley, Jewish. There is a need for an organisation to do this, Hope Not Hate seems to have a blind spot and often seems more interested in helping Labour politically than uncovering extremists of all kinds. The embargoed until midnight poll of Labour Party members will shock…
In response to the news that Emily Thornberry described the Lib Dems as “like the Taliban” over their new revoke Article 50 Brexit policy, the former Lib Dem leader responded:

“Come on Emily, if we really were like a Middle East terrorist group, don’t you think Jeremy would’ve invited us to a conference fringe meeting before now?”

