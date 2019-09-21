Brexit Ambiguity Killing Labour

Top lines from the latest Opinium poll:

  • Conservative Party now has a 15-point lead over Labour (37% vs 22%)
  • Disapproval of the opposition leaders and the House of Commons on Brexit continues to rise week-on-week
  • Now Remainers are just as likely to vote Lib Dems they are Labour (33% for each)

Opinium’s latest poll reveals that Boris continues to consolidate their first-place position in the Tories have hit a 15-point lead over Labour. The Tories hold steady on 37%, Labour has lost three points and is down to 22%. This would give the Tories a triple-figure majority…

Tags: , ,
September 21, 2019 at 9:07 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

In response to the news that Emily Thornberry described the Lib Dems as “like the Taliban” over their new revoke Article 50 Brexit policy, the former Lib Dem leader responded:

“Come on Emily, if we really were like a Middle East terrorist group, don’t you think Jeremy would’ve invited us to a conference fringe meeting before now?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Crowdfund Libertarian Music Video Crowdfund Libertarian Music Video