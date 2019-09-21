Brexit Ambiguity Killing Labour

Top lines from the latest Opinium poll:
- Conservative Party now has a 15-point lead over Labour (37% vs 22%)
- Disapproval of the opposition leaders and the House of Commons on Brexit continues to rise week-on-week
- Now Remainers are just as likely to vote Lib Dems they are Labour (33% for each)
Opinium’s latest poll reveals that Boris continues to consolidate their first-place position in the Tories have hit a 15-point lead over Labour. The Tories hold steady on 37%, Labour has lost three points and is down to 22%. This would give the Tories a triple-figure majority…