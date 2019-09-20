Varadkar to Throw Holy Water on Boris in New York

Footage has emerged of Irish PM Leo Varadkar joking about throwing Holy Water over Boris Johnson at next week’s UN Climate Change summit in New York. Could there be a more Irish snub?…

Following a blessing of a refurbished runway at Ireland’s West Airport (apparently a completely normal ceremony in Ireland), the priest turned to Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and presented him with another vial of holy water, saying “Taoiseach, I know you’re going to New York next week and meeting Boris Johnson“.

The Irish PM replied, “Do I throw it over him?” to gales of laughter. Seems he got the memo from the Luxembourg PM to give up on diplomacy with the UK…

h/t @skydavidblevins
Quote of the Day

In response to the news that Emily Thornberry described the Lib Dems as “like the Taliban” over their new revoke Article 50 Brexit policy, the former Lib Dem leader responded:

“Come on Emily, if we really were like a Middle East terrorist group, don’t you think Jeremy would’ve invited us to a conference fringe meeting before now?”

