Inside Extinction Rebellion’s Safe Space With the Climate Communists

Today, Guido popped round the corner to go deep behind enemy lines and see Extinction Rebellion’s School Strike for Climate Change in action. Or should that say Central London’s latest communist recruitment drive…

The Socialist Workers Party, Momentum, and Stand Up to Racism all turned up to push propaganda to children, whilst surrounded by multiple communist flags. Similarly, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, the Stop the War Coalition and even the Kurdistan Workers’ Party turned up to… well at the very least enjoy the sun.

Whilst listening to the (very sweary) speeches from the main stage, Guido was interested to hear one speaker claim there were so many people in attendance she couldn’t see Parliament Square – which would be a difficult feat on any day given the stage was situated half a mile away…

Guido’s ears also perked up at the invitation to visit Extinction Rebellion’s safe space tents on Victoria Tower Gardens should the protest get a bit too much for the more fragile revolutionaries. Visiting, Guido was amused to discover the tents weren’t mere safe spaces but “prayer spaces”. Guido was just praying for it all to be over…

Guido spotted the tent with the help of the communist flags marking the entrance. Not an ideology famed for its religious tolerance…