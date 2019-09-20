Boris Officially Reselected in Uxbridge

Boris will fight his Uxbridge seat in the coming general election. Some in the commentariat expected him to do a chicken run. That always seemed unlikely to Guido. Owen Jones will be shipping in hundreds of left-wing campaigners to knock on doors in an effort to overturn his slim 5,000 majority. That should shore up his vote…
