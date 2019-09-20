Boris Officially Reselected in Uxbridge

Boris will fight his Uxbridge seat in the coming general election. Some in the commentariat expected him to do a chicken run. That always seemed unlikely to Guido. Owen Jones will be shipping in hundreds of left-wing campaigners to knock on doors in an effort to overturn his slim 5,000 majority. That should shore up his vote…

September 20, 2019 at 10:26 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

In response to the news that Emily Thornberry described the Lib Dems as “like the Taliban” over their new revoke Article 50 Brexit policy, the former Lib Dem leader responded:

“Come on Emily, if we really were like a Middle East terrorist group, don’t you think Jeremy would’ve invited us to a conference fringe meeting before now?”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Crowdfund Libertarian Music Video Crowdfund Libertarian Music Video