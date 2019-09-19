Supreme Court Case’s Final Day Comes to an End

The Supreme Court’s third and final day of hearings has come to an end – with the Government’s and Gina Miller’s lawyers having just finished summing up their respective cases on the right of Boris to prorogue Parliament until October 14th. We now await the court’s ruling, expected Monday…

If the Court rules against the Government’s move, Miller’s laywer, Lord Pannick, has requested the court recall Parliament next week. If the Government wins, it could clear the way for Boris proroguing again to force Brexit through. So not much at stake then…