Remainer Good Friday Agreement Disinformation

Continuity Remain’s Femi Oluwole took to Sky News this afternoon to claim that the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement relies on membership of or even regulatory alignment with the European Union. The ASI’s Matt Kilcoyne took Femi to task over his “disgraceful” weaponisation of IRA terrorism. As Guido reported last week, the High Court of Northern Ireland has now conclusively determined that the agreement did not depend on either:

“Once again, neither the Belfast Agreement nor this suite of provisions was predicated on the basis that UK membership of the EU would continue forever. Neither of them can be construed as requiring a customs Union or continued regulatory alignment. More fundamentally, there is no sufficient evidential foundation for the incompatibility asserted. There is no suggestion that the incompatibility has already materialised”

Remainers still can’t listen to the experts…